Superior Drive-By Shooting Suspect Posts $75,000 Bail

DULUTH, Minn. – The suspect in a drive-by shooting in Superior posted $75,000 bail one day after he was charged Monday in Doulgas County.

Raeqwon Jay Hawkins, 24, of Superior is accused of shooting at a man from a vehicle he was driving at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Belknap Street around 10:40 p.m. June 17 near the Superior Public Library.

The victim was not hit.

The shooting happened after the victim confronted the suspect by throwing an e-cigarette at the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators say the mother of the victim’s child — from a former relationship — was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

Hawkins’ next court appearance is Aug 9.

He is fighting extradition back to Superior after being arrested for the crime last Friday in Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Court Administrator’s Office.