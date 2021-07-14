Swimmers Walk the Line Over Harvey’s Mausoleum

DULUTH, Minn.– Everyone’s looking for some new and exciting ways to stay cool during the summer in Duluth. A group of brave swimmers were walking that line in a pretty cool way just off the shore of Canal Park.

The swimmers set up a slackline tied from the uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum, otherwise known as the crib off Lake Superior and tied it to a rock close to shore. The footage they posted onto Instagram shows their attempts to walk the tightrope. The group has tried slacklining over between trees over grass but never over the water on the Duluth icon.

“You see people swimming out there all the time so it’s kinda cool to mix it up and try something a little bit different because people don’t see slacklining out there all the time,” said Tyler Selleck, who was there with other divers Carter Nelson and Rachel Wagner. “We made sure to capture a lot of the falls. That was kind of the fun of the video so we did a little bit better than what the video shows.”

Those on the water said only those with experience should slackline and that they had lifejackets on hand during their stunt.