Car Seat Clinics Push for Proper Installation, Usage

Organizers say 3 out of 4 car seats are not used or installed correctly, which can result in injuries to a child if an accident were to occur.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department and St. Luke’s Hospital are teaming up over the next few months to educate parents on car seat safety.

Car seat clinics will be going on at different fire stations throughout Duluth.

They recommend finding the best age-appropriate seat for your child preferably tight and rear-facing and read manuals to make sure it’s installed and fits correctly.

“We do have parents that come in and there’s a few that get it spot on. And sometimes it’s just a reassurance that they’ve got it spot on,” said Duluth Fire Marshal Sandy McComb.

“And then if they don’t we can probably answer that question or show them that ‘oh, if you just do this, then it’s a little bit safer’,” she said.

Future car seat clinic events, are available by appointment only at the following sites: