Duluth Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks off at DECC

More than 150 breeds of dogs competed for best in show.

DULUTH, Minn.- The largest dog sporting event in Northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin has officially kicked off at the DECC.

The Duluth Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show features more than 150 breeds of dogs competing for best in show.

Dog owners come from all over the country.

While there are plenty of professionals ready to show off their dog to the judges, the public is also invited to watch on and learn.

“It’s just a very enjoyable event,” said dog owner Kathy McMillan. “For people who don’t have dogs it’s how you can get a good exposure to all sorts of breeds, come experience a show, check out the different breeds.”

“See if it’s something that fits your household, your personality of your home and picking out a dog you want to have for either a pet or to compete with in the shows,” she said.

The dog show runs through Sunday at the DECC’S arena. There’s no cost this year for spectators.