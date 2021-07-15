Duluth Police Investigate After Man Arrives At Hospital With Gunshot Wound

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital for a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

Police got the call around 8:30 p.m.

The location of the incident and the status of the 35-year-old victim’s injuries were not immediately known.

“Officers are currently conducting interview,” according to Mattie Hjelseth, public information officer for the police department.

No other details were provided as of the latest release at 9:45 p.m.