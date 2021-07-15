Grandma’s Winner Rotich, UMD’s Nielsen Winners at 50th Annual Park Point 5-Miler

DULUTH, Minn. – Northern Minnesota’s oldest race celebrated five decades of running Thursday night as Park Point hosted its 50th annual 5-miler run and two-mile walk. Over 500 runners took part in the race with another 200 running virtually.

The top men’s finisher was 2021 Grandma’s Marathon winner Milton Rotich of Kenya with a time of 25:20. He becomes the first person ever to win Grandma’s and the Five-Miler in the same year. Former men’s winners Scott Behling and Nick Nygaard also finished in the top 10.

Andover’s Julia Nielsen was the top women’s finisher with a time of 31:15. Nielsen runs collegiately at UMD and this was her first-ever appearance in the Park Point 5-Miler.

Winning the men’s title in the 2-Mile Walk division was Chris Hegg, from Grand Marais, with a time of 20:58, and winning the women’s title was Sarah Godfrey, from Minneapolis, with a time of 22:50.