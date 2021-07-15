Lakeside Home Damaged in Basement Fire, Cat Saved

1/2 (courtesy: Facebook/Duluth Minnesota Fire Department)

2/2 (courtesy: Facebook/Duluth Minnesota Fire Department)

DULUTH, Minn. – A Thursday afternoon fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to a home in Lakeside.

The Duluth Fire Department says fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 2:15 p.m. on the 4600 block of Dodge Street.

When crews arrived at the scene they found smoke coming from the rear of the single-family home and located the fire in the basement.

During a primary search, firefighters found and rescued a cat that had been left in the home. The cat was not injured in the fire and did not need medical treatment.

“This was an extremely quick response because the 6 Engine apparatus was returning from another call and saw the call pop up on their screen,” said Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards. “Thanks to a short response time and quick action, the damage in the home was minimal. This situation could have been a lot worse if we had gotten here any later than we did.”

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation