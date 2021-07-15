Miles for Muscles Fundraiser to Help Those with Muscular Dystrophy

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Firefighters’ Local 101 is finding a new way to raise money for those with muscular dystrophy.

From July 17-24, the union will be hosting Miles for Muscles to try and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The goal is to raise at least $2,000 with participants donating $1 for every mile they tackle that week by biking, running, or doing other activities.

Funds will go to MDA care centers, summer camps, and towards research on muscular dystrophy.

“It just shows the importance of all of these events and the MDA and a lot of other charitable organizations really took a hit last year as well. So we’re just hoping that people can donate a little bit what they can,” said Duluth Firefighter Andrew Olson.

Info on how to register is on Duluth Firefighter’s Local 101’s Facebook page. Their classic fill the boot fundraiser will return in-person august 16-18.