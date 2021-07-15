Summer Brings Roadside Produce Back

Vendors say they've already been busy with people stocking up on fresh watermelon, cucumbers, tomatoes, and more.

DULUTH, Minn.- When summer returns, so do roadside produce stands from local farms.

DC’s Best Produce Farms opened up their stand on Central Entrance this week.

And standing outside in the hot sun is no big deal, when you get to see all the returning customers again.

“It is the best job,” Alayna Thies said. “I have worked so many weird jobs and this is like, this is by far the best.

“The people are so fun and I know everybody. It’s just, everyone. I get to know people real well and it’s cool,” she said.

The produce stands will be througout Duluth through September when they switch to selling pumpkins for the fall.