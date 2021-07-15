UPDATE: Investigators Determine Man Accidentally Shot Self, Duluth Police Say

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police have determined it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that sent a man to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to a post on the Department Facebook page at 10:50 p.m., investigators determined that the 35-year-old male victim was traveling in a vehicle when the discharge of the firearm occurred.

They learned the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted. The victim was struck in the leg and the injury is non-life-threatening.

Efforts are underway to recover the firearm. There is no danger to the public.

__________________________________________________________________

