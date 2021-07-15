Woodland Days Rummage Sales Return

DULUTH, Minn.– Rummage sales are back in full force this summer in Duluth. With many popping up in one neighborhood.

More than 30 rummage sales popped up in the Woodland area as the event returned bigger than ever. It’s been a steady day for one yard along Wabasha Street that’s selling clothes, shoes, and sports collectibles.

Those organizing the neighborhood-wide sale are happy with the turnout and hope to keep growing the event for years to come to promote the area.

“It’s the thrill of the hunt,” said Bonnie Carlson. “It draws people to the area and then they can shop to their hearts content. Obviously park point does it and they’re very successful and we want to do the same kind of thing.”

The rummage sales will be going on through Sunday. The addresses for all the sales are available on their Facebook page.