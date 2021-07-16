Beat the Summer Heat with a Fresh, No-Bake Fruit Tart from Sweet Exchange

Cooking Connection: No-Bake Fruit Tart

DULUTH, Minn. – What better way to beat the summer heat and satisfy your sweet tooth than with a delicious no-bake Fruit Tart from Sweet Exchange.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, owner Lisa Quarles teaches Meteorologist Ken Slama how to prepare this fresh, fruity dessert.

Sweet Exchange currently doesn’t have a storefront, but they are operating out of a kitchen space located at 130 West Superior Street in Duluth.

Quarles asks customers to place orders at least 48-72 hours in advance.

She can be reached at (218) 310-2412 or by email at SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweet Exchange is offering store-to-door delivery. Quarles is the only one in the kitchen, and the only individual to come into contact with the sweets before it shows up at your door.