Camp Siegle Main Lodge a “Total Loss” After Friday Afternoon Fire

BIWABIK TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fire has destroyed the main lodge at Camp Siegel according to reports from the Northland FireWire.

Multiple fire crews responded to the fire at Camp Siegel around 12:45 p.m. Friday which is located near Biwabik.

According to a Northland FireWire Facebook post, the lodge is a total loss.

The Minnesota DNR and a wildland firefighting crew from New Jersey are on the scene as the fire spread into the nearby forest.

Fire crews from Biwabik Township, Biwabik, Lakeland, Fayal Township, Palo, and Aurora responded to the scene to assist with the blaze. A helicopter is also on the scene to provide water drops to nearby wildland areas.