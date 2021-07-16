Canadian Border to Reopen Next Month for Non-Essential Travel

ST. PAUL, Minn.– The US-Canadian border will be reopen for the first time in 16 months. Canada announces its easing restrictions after 80 percent of the population became vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID shot.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar says the news from our neighbors to the north will benefit trade and tourism here in northern Minnesota as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

“There’s a whole lot of people that have been waiting for this,” said Klobuchar. “It’s been a big hassle for people and I think we know part of the delay was Canada was later to getting the vaccine than we were but it’s just gonna open up more economic opportunities because even though we’ve kept doing cross-border trade, it’s been hard to expand on that when people can’t meet or look at a new product or actually go there. So I think that is going to be big.”

Klobuchar will lead a group of senators to meet Canadian ambassadors at the embassy next week to go over more reopening plans.