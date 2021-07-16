City of Superior Receives ‘America in Bloom’ Grant

This grant will allow the city to plant more than 300 different trees and plants, along different parks and trails in the city.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The City of Superior received a grant from a national organization to fill the city with more gardens.

Superior was selected by America in Bloom after writing a proposal as the organization hopes to highlight the importance of beautification through plants and trees in more cities along the Canadian National Railway.

“I think that this project helps to create a sense of place and and instills pride and investment into the community, you know plants give a calming presence and they help with so many different things as well as just beautifying,” Linda Cadotte, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the City of Superior, said.

42 of 50 US states have been involved with the America in Bloom program, and about $5 million dollars has been granted to landscaping to other cities along the Canadian National Railway.