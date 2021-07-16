Community Olympic Day for Kids

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a day of dodgeball, tug of war, and food eating contests as kids competed in Community Olympic Day here in Duluth.

Neighborhood Youth Services, Boys and Girls Club, and Valley Youth Center teamed up to bring kids ages 6 to 18 together to participate in a miniature series of Olympic games at Denfeld High School.

“There’s kids from every area in Duluth that is down here right now and some of them go to school together, some of them don’t,” said program director Pez Davila. “So it’s nice to have everybody interact, just have some fun and maybe see some people they haven’t seen since COVID as well.”

The one-time community wide event keeps kids active and outdoors for the summer while also bringing the three organizations together.