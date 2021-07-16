Duluth Denfeld’s Kade Shea Selected by Anchorage Wolverines in 2021 NAHL Entry Draft

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth Denfeld hockey alum Kade Shea was selected by the Anchorage Wolverines in the 2021 NAHL Entry Draft. Shea says when the pick happened, he received multiple texts from family and friends, as well as his coaches who helped him tremendously through the draft preparation process.

“They made phone calls trying to advocate for us. They’ve set up these skates and workouts in the summer, an amazing summer program. It kind of just develops you and helps you tune in and really like become the hockey player you want to be,” said Shea.

The former Hunters captain finished his senior campaign this past season leading the team in goals and tied for the lead in total points. And now, he will take his talents north to “The Last Frontier”.

“I don’t mind it. As long as I’m playing hockey, I’ll be fine. It’s a brand new team so obviously there’s going to not be any returners that were on the team last year so it’s going to be kind of like a fresh start for every single person who’s in that locker room and I’m really excited for that,” Shea said.

Shea was a key member of a Denfeld squad that made it to the Section 7A title game in each of the past two seasons.