Duluth FC Wins Regular Season Finale to Clinch Spot in NPSL Playoffs

Dylan Sumner finished with two goals to help send the Bluegreens to the postseason.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dylan Sumner would score twice in the first half as Duluth FC defeated Sioux Falls FC 5-2 Friday night at Public Schools Stadium.

Martin Grzywa, Sidney Warden and James Westfield also scored for the Bluegreens, who have clinched their spot in the NPSL playoffs which begin next Tuesday.