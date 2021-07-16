Duluth International Airport Keeps up with Demand

DULUTH, Minn.– After a year of not being able to go anywhere because of pandemic restrictions, many travelers are thrilled to take advantage of flying again.

This increased demand for air travel is making it hard for some airports and airlines to supply what is needed, but the Duluth International Airport is confident in the way things have been going so far.

“Our demand is so high right now, our flights are full, so other than a couple of weather situations that we’ve had, everything has operated as expected and as scheduled which has been fantastic,” Natalie Peterson, the Airports Director of Communications and Marketing, said.

Offering an easy to navigate, local flying option, the Duluth International Airport has seen the biggest increase in leisure travel matching the trend being seen throughout the country.

“We’re seeing these new faces and new travelers that are walking through these doors and were thrilled about it, and they’re appreciating a lot of the conveniences that they get here and a lot of the relaxation, because it’s a really great environment to start your journey,” Peterson said

With direct flights on Sun Country Airlines to Fort Myers and Phoenix coming to the Duluth International Airport this December, travel numbers are expected to continue taking off.

Airport staff is reminding travelers wearing a mask and social distancing is still in effect, and even though it is a smaller airport, arriving at least an hour before your flight is helpful.