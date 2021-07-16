Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Enter Canada as of Mid-August
TORONTO (AP) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.
Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces on Thursday and released a readout of the call.
The border has been closed to nonessential travel since the early months of the pandemic.