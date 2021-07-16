Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Enter Canada as of Mid-August

The Associated Press,
Usa And Canada border

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot,File)

TORONTO (AP) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces on Thursday and released a readout of the call.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since the early months of the pandemic.

Categories: Coronavirus, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, US & World News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90