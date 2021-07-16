Lakeview Summer Classic Hockey Tournament Set to Return to Mars Lakeview Arena Next Weekend

Duluth Marshall will open the tournament on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. against Hutchinson, while Hermantown will open things up against Benilde-St. Margaret's on Saturday, July 24 at 10:45 a.m. All games will take place at Mars Lakeview Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s nothing quite like hockey in the summer, especially in the Northland. And next weekend, teams from all over the state will be at Mars Lakeview Arena as the annual Lakeview Summer Classic returns.

“It’s like Christmas in July,” Duluth Marshall senior goaltender Sam Anderson said.

“This kind of signals the start of next season,” Duluth Marshall head coach Jasen Wise added.

This year’s tournament features eight teams including Hermantown and hosts Duluth Marshall, plus teams who have made it to the state tournament in recent years.

“The ability to bring in teams like a BSM or Hermantown even St. Cloud Cathedral, these are all teams that have been bidding for these state championships and that’s the level that we want to be on,” Anderson said.

“We can compete with any team in the state and it’s exciting to see how well we can do against these guys because I know that we’re going to have a great team next year,” Hermantown defenseman Jack Glockle added.

For the Hilltoppers, this gives them the chance to see where they’re at before the season gets here.

“We have a strong group of players, probably one of the better returning classes that I’ve seen,” Anderson said.

“Seeing the new players and seeing how they handle playing against bigger and older kids,” Wise added.

And for the Hawks, they’ll be able to bring in many of their younger players, who got varsity experience last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s always fun getting to know the new guys, the new sophomores, and then hanging out with the juniors, it’s all fun,” Hermantown senior defenseman Beau Janzig said.

“We have a lot of kids with a lot of experience and now we get to get them all back together with the new group of sophomores and see where guys shake out,” Hermantown head coach Pat Andrews added.

But for all of the teams, this year’s Lakeview Summer Classic brings back a sense of normalcy.

“People want to watch hockey, it’s what we do up here and whether it’s July or January, people want to watch hockey,” Andrews said.

