Local Group Heroes Helping Heroes Come Together

DULUTH, Minn.- Heroes Helping Heroes is a local group of Minnesota first responders, and they got together for a fishing trip to cope with mental illnesses they may face.

Many first responders say they experience a high amount of stress while on the job. Founder Chris Steward is a former police officer who was diagnosed with PTSD.

“At the very beginning obviously we are a brand new organization, our membership was low but as soon as we started doing a couple of events and the word of mouth getting out there and people realize we’re not trying to sell anything, we’re not trying to push anything,” said Steward. “As a foundation we’re giving an opportunity to get out and enjoy the things you used to love doing.”

The foundation began in March of this year and involves current and former law enforcement, fire fighters, and other emergency personnel.

Members of the foundation come together to help battle the effects of PTSD or other mental health problems.

“Everybody needs a refresh—a recharge right, all first responders, to nurses, to doctors, to firefighters,” said Police Officer Brent Murray. “They need that time to basically refresh themselves, take some stress away, trying to get a mental health break.”

The group says they are always welcoming active and retired first responders looking for any mental health support.

The foundation has a lineup of events throughout the summer to continue their efforts.