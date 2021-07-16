New Bike Lanes in the Business District of Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth and Main Street Lincoln Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for new temporary bike lanes in the Lincoln Park business district.

The city says the protected two-way bike lanes allow cyclists coming from cross city trails to connect to Lincoln Park.

The new bike lanes will route through the area for a few years until the twin ports interchange or can of worms construction is completed.

Cyclists tell us they look forward to having the extra access.

“To me it’s just exciting because it’s like a bike lane design common across the US and cities around the world that have been very effective and we’re finally able to showcase one here in this area,” said James Gittermeier.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation paid a little over $250,000 for the new lanes.