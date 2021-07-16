Silver Bay’s Ero Wallin Commits to St. Cloud State Baseball

Wallin was a finalist for the 2021 Mr. Baseball award, given to the best senior player in the state of Minnesota.

SILVER BAY, Minn. – This week, Silver Bay’s Ero Wallin has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the St. Cloud State baseball team. Wallin was a beast at the plate for the Mariners in his senior year, leading the state in nearly every offensive category, including batting average, home runs and RBI.

“Ever since I was a kid, I knew I was going to want to play at the next level, going from tee ball to little league to junior varsity to varsity. And this year, having the season that I did, after the first game I just knew right away that I was going to go somewhere. It doesn’t really matter, small school, big school. You’ll still have the same chance and it’s all still out there for you,” said Wallin.

