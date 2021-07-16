St. Scholastica’s Johnson, UW-Superior’s Heidenreich Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Next in the selection process will be conferences picking two nominees to represent them at the next stage.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This week, the NCAA released the names of the 535 nominees for the Woman of the Year award.

Some local names on the list include St. Scholastica’s Hannah Johnson and UW-Superior’s Amber Heidenreich. Johnson is a Two Harbors native and finished her career tied for most tournament wins in program history, as well as the best career scoring average. Heidenreich led the Yellowjackets women’s hockey team in both points and assists and is also a member of the track and field team.

