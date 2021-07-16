Superior Health Care Facility Breaks Ground on New Location

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A project aimed at improving healthcare access in Superior got underway Friday.

The Lake Superior Community Health Center broke ground Friday afternoon on their new 25,000 square ft. facility off of East 5th Street in Superior. It will feature medical, dental, chiropractic, substance abuse and other health care services in one location rather than the two separate ones they have in Superior now.

Health center leader’s hope that will benefit the area more to have one central location.

“We’ve been in our current location on tower avenue since 2005 and really have run out of space and we realized that this was a great way for us to really invest in this community and this neighborhood,” said CEO of Lake Superior Community Health Center Jessie Peterson.

The Lake Superior Community Health Center serves nearly 9,000 patients in Douglas County.