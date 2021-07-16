Superior’s Raye, Zembo Earn All-State Honors from WFSCA

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s Emma Raye and Haley Zembo have earned all-state honors from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Raye was named to the First Team, while Zembo earned Second Team recognition. As a sophomore, Raye finished with a batting average over .550 to go along with seven home runs and 35 RBI. Zembo, who is also a sophomore, racked up 139 strikeouts, and even recorded a no-hitter in the Spartans’ opening playoff game against Wausau West.