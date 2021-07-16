The Latest: Europe’s Floods Kill 120; Climate Links Noted

(AP) – Despite ample warnings, politicians and weather forecasters in Europe have been shocked at the ferocity of the precipitation that caused flash flooding that killed at least 120 people.

Many climate scientists say the link to global warming was unmistakable and the urgency to do something about it is undeniable.

Scientists say climate change acerbates the extreme weather that has been on show from the western U.S. and Canada to Siberia to Europe’s Rhine region.

Prof. Wim Thiery of Brussels University said Friday “there is a clear link between extreme precipitation occurring and climate change.”

Sir David King, chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, says “these are casualties of the climate crisis: we will only see these extreme weather events become more frequent.”