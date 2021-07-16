UMD Land Lab Offering Summer Day Camps

DULUTH, Minn.– Summer camps are in full swing, and the UMD Land Lab is sponsoring a unique and free summer day camp opportunity for Duluth area high school students.

This camp will allow high schoolers a hands on experience with harvesting vegetables, learning sustainable living skills, working with honeybees, and visiting the UMD campus for a sustainability tour.

Through the process students will also distribute some of the produce to the Twin Ports community.

“It’s really about the experiential hands on experience, really getting your hands in the dirt and seeing what an organic working farm is like day to day,” Nora Steinmetz, an intern and UMD Senior, said.

The camp is still open for applicants. Future dates are July 30th, August 20th, and October 2nd.