Broadway Square Vintage Market Bringing Old-Fashioned Back

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Spirit Room Cocktail Bar and Lady Outlaw Vintage Clothing Store teamed up this summer to bring the Broadway Square Vintage Market to Superior.

This vintage market brings in vendors and craftspeople from different areas of the Mid-West to collaborate and sell vintage items from the 1920’s to the 90’s.

The event also features different hand made goods, food vendors and the opportunity to enjoy special cocktails at The Spirit Room.

With this being the second time they’ve opened this market, organizers say the Twin Ports has been able to appreciate the uniqueness of these vintage items.

“With Superior being a college town, and Duluth being a college town, the younger generation really want to be sustainable in what they buy so buying vintage is a way to do that, not participating in fast fashion, and being able to buy something second hand and give it a second chance, so that’s kind of a fun way to do that,” Becky Scherf, Owner of Lady Outlaw Vintage, said.

The market happens the third Saturday of every month through September from 2-6PM on the corner of Hammond Ave and Broadway Street in Superior.