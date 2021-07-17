C.J. Ham Returns to Denfeld High School for Second Annual Youth Football Camp

The camp had two sessions and both were completely sold out, as over 400 kids ages five to 13 attended to get one-on-one instruction from Ham and members of the Denfeld football team, with a focus on character development, leadership and sportsmanship.

DULUTH, Minn. – Before Duluth Denfeld alum C.J. Ham returns to the gridiron for the start of his sixth NFL season, the Vikings fullback returned to his hometown to host his second annual youth football camp.

After last year’s camp was unable to happen due to the pandemic, Ham and his youth camp returned to Duluth on Saturday, this time at his old stomping grounds at Denfeld High School.

“Work hard, have fun, hopefully teach some of the things that I learned as a kid as far as the fundamentals of the game but really just having the opportunity for them to come out here, be together. To already see how many kids are here to learn, have fun with the game that taught me so much, it’s just super exciting to be out here,” Ham said.

This year’s camp took place at Public Schools Stadium where Ham played at during his high school career. He also had current and former Denfeld players and coaches helping out with the event. Ham said it always means a lot to come back to the community that continues to support him.

“It really, really means a lot to me to be at my high school but to have people like Erik [Lofald] and my old teammates and my old coaches out here to help support me and my vision, but most importantly help support the community and be here for these kids and teach them as well. It’s humbling to know that I have a city behind me and I’m going to do all I can to make all of you guys proud,” Ham said.

All proceeds from the camp will go towards diversity scholarship opportunities in the Duluth area.