Forest Service Managers Identify Two Fires From Canadian Wildfires with Potential to Spread into Minnesota

As wildfires continue in Canada, Forest Service managers have identified two fires that have the potential to spread across the border into the Crooked Lake travel corridor of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and beyond to Crooked Lake and Iron Lake and other more heavily visited areas of the BWCA.

Closures are now in place until fires in the region no longer pose a risk to the public. Daily flights to monitor the Canada fires will be ongoing. A group of fourteen personnel from the Superior National Forest and Eastern Area IMT will be traveling to the Curtain Falls area on a scouting mission to assess any public safety concerns and develop a plan to fight the flames.

Meanwhile, more than 150 firefighters continue to battle the Delta Lake fire east of Ely. It’s burning just outside the Boundary Waters and has consumed about 65 acres and was 5 percent contained.

In addition to the closures along the Canadian border, the Forest Service has closed a number of Boundary Waters lakes, campsites, and portages because of the Delta Lake fire.