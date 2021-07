Huskies Drop Series Opener to Mankato MoonDogs

Peyton Powell went 3-for-4 at the plate while Ambren Voitik went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies gave up four runs in the sixth inning and then couldn’t rally back as Mankato got the 6-3 win in the series opener.

The Huskies and MoonDogs will wrap up the series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.