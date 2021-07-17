Proctor, Duluth Fire Crews Respond to Ammonia Leak at St. Luke’s Sports and Events Center

DULUTH, Minn.– A youth hockey tournament is put on pause for now at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center in Proctor as an ammonia leak was detected inside the facility. The second ammonia leak in the Northland this week.

Proctor Fire, along with the Duluth Fire Department’s Hazmat crews responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Saturday of a low-level ammonia leak at the facility which opened in 2018.

Staff evacuated the four teams and spectators on site for the Northern Exposure Hockey Tournament, which was taking place this weekend, to safety. The cause of the leak was determined as a cross contamination of a pipe in the building’s mechanical room which was away from everyone inside.

This comes as Duluth hazmat crews responded to an ammonia leak at the DECC on Tuesday night.

“They have an actual hazmat truck with all the bells and whistles to help us get through what we need to do and without them we might be waiting on a hazmat team from whoever knows where maybe the cities, Moorhead, somewhere,” said Proctor Fire Chief Kerry Helquist.

“We’re very fortunate that we have a new facility with all of the safety procedures in place. The alarms and everything alerted us to the situation. The staff on site did a marvelous job of getting everybody out of harm’s way,” said Proctor Public Schools Business Manager Stephen Anderson.

Officials at the arena and the school will do another round of tests once the pipe is replaced and they say the hope is to have athletes and spectators back in the morning.