Suicide Prevention Walk Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– The walk-run for suicide awareness and mental health returned this morning after not taking place last year.

Over 200 people came out to help raise awareness for mental health in the Twin Ports starting down at Leif Erickson Park, going down the Lakewalk all the way down to the lighthouse at Canal Park and back.

Nearly $10,000 have been raised and will go towards programs that help reduce stigma for suicide and mental health in the northland.

“I lost my father to suicide back in 2012, a lot of people don’t talk about it because there’s so much stigma around it, but once you get all of these people together, people really start to open up and talk about their feelings and things that have happened to help with their mental health,” Alyssa Burr, an Organizer and Founder of the event, said.

If you missed the run today, you can still donate to their awareness efforts here.