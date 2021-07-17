U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Back at Full-Strength

EVELETH, Minn.– After a tough year of trying to connect from a distance, Eveleth’s US Hockey Hall of Fame is back, operating to its full capacity.

Employees say the ability to interact with people both young and old, who share the same passion for the sport, and its rich history, is what makes it so worthwhile.

So returning to honor the sport and its athletes to locals and out of towners in person, is what the hall of fame was made to do.

“US hockey started here, American hockey started here, so there’s a really rich history of hockey up here in Eveleth, and when they were going back and fourth on it, they decided that this would be the proper place for the hall to be, it represents the beginning of hockey in the United States,” Tom Brimsek, an Employee at the Hall of Fame, said.

The US Hockey Hall of Fame is right off of I-53 in Eveleth, and is open Monday through Saturday 9-5, and Sundays 10-3.