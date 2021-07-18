Barbeque Food Truck Raises Almost $10k for Iron Range Woman Battling Breast Cancer

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– A barbeque fundraiser for an Iron Range woman battling breast cancer raised nearly $10,000 this weekend.

The food truck Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ held an event Saturday at Harley-Davidson in Hermantown with a raffle and 100 percent of proceeds sold from his truck going to 31-year-old Elizabeth Johnson and her family, who live up in Goodland on the Iron Range.

The owner of the food truck says Elizabeth and her family were blown away from all the community support.

“Absolutely astounded at how it’s been going. And they’ve just sat back and they’re just in awe of the outpouring of caring and helpful people in the community to come out for them,” said Tig of Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ.

If you missed your chance to get some barbeque this weekend, you can still donate on their GoFundMe page.