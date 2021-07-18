Black Fox Hair Studio Opens Multicultural Salon at New Location

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A multiracial salon in Superior is now open at its new location, offering a new variety of hair stylings.

The salon was open for a year on 18th Street in Superior and opened up this weekend along Tower Avenue in downtown Superior. Stylings are for all types of hair including more natural sculpting and styling. Black Fox Owner Lena Cooper hopes the new location will show the need for a multiracial salon here in the Twin Ports.

“Hair has different textures, not ethnicities,” said cooper. “I just felt a need in this community as well as in Duluth for a hair stylist like me that can do everybody’s hair.”

The black fox hair studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. And Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.