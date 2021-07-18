Esko’s Miranda Kelley Commits to St. Scholastica Softball

ESKO, Minn. – Former Esko softball pitcher and utility player Miranda Kelley has committed to joining the St. Scholastica softball team this upcoming season.

At the plate, Kelley hit .381 with a .480 on-base percentage. She tallied 16 base hits with 10 RBI while scoring 11 times.

In the circle, Kelley went 2-3 over 47 2/3 innings pitched. She gave up 34 runs on 63 hits with a 3.97 ERA while striking out 47 batters.