Five Duluth FC Players Nominated for NPSL Conference XI

Head coach Sean Morgan, goalkeeper Brendan Dally, defender Liam Condone, midfielder James Westfield and forward Sidney Warden are all representing the BlueGreens on the list. Voting ends Monday at 10:59 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five members of Duluth FC have been nominated for NPSL Conference XI.

People can go to the NPSL website to vote and can select one head coach, one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards. Voting ends Monday at 10:59 p.m.