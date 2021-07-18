HotRods 4 HotWheels Looking to Promote Relationships with Law Enforcement

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– A Duluth man is finding a way to thank police and fire departments after surviving a car accident 9 years ago, and was helped by first responders.

HotRods 4 HotWheels makes its debut this year, as a cruise that starts in Hermantown, to raise money for hot wheels to give to local fire and police departments in Carlton and Saint Louis counties.

The plan is to donate these toy cars, so that first responders can hand them out to children they meet in hopes to build more relationships and impact the youth.

“I’ve got a 4 year old boy here and I worry about the things he’s grow up with, I’d like his friends to understand that every cop is an independent person and we can’t judge people by groups,” Eric Waller, the Creator of HotRoods 4 HotWheels said.

The cruise is set for August 7th and is expecting 400+ hot rods to participate.

More than 8,000 hot wheels have been collected so far and they expect to double it by the date of the cruise.

To find more information on how to get involved, click here.