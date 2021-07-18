Huskies Shut Out by Mankato in Final Game Before All Star Break

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies tallied five hits but couldn’t get one across as the Mankato MoonDogs got the 1-0 win on Sunday to sweep the two-game series.

Mike Boeve led the Huskies with two hits on the day. Cameron Pool had a strong start on the mound, giving up just three hits. Ethan Hammerberg came in with the bases loaded and one out and got out of the jam without allowing a run, while striking out one batter.

The Huskies will now have the next few days off for the All-Star break, where Ambren Voitik, Mike Boeve, Will McEntire and Eli Sundquist will represent the Huskies. The game is set for Tuesday in Mankato. The Huskies will be back in action on Thursday on the road taking on Bismarck.