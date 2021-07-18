Main Lodge Of Camp Burns Down In Fire

LAKE ESQUAGAMA, Minn. — The main lodge of a camp on Lake Esquagama has been wiped out by a fire.

According to the Northland FireWire, the blaze happened on Friday afternoon shortly before 1 p.m. at Camp Sigel, which offers Bible study camps.

When firefighters got to the scene, the lodge was already fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the forest.

Iron Range firefighters worked on putting out the lodge fire while the Minnesota DNR attacked the forest’s flames from above in a helicopter, with help from a fire crew from New Jersey.

No one was hurt.

Another cabin had partial siding damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.