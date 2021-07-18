Wild State Sunday Market Attracts Vendors, Customers to Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Breweries and community markets were limited in what they could do last year due to the pandemic. Now, a new event this summer is bringing the two together at Wild State Cider in Lincoln Park.

The Wild State Sunday Market made its way back into Lincoln Park for just the second time this summer. Bringing together live music, local food trucks, vendors of all kinds to show off their goods to the area.

“We’re just doing basically a farmer’s market style to support the community,” said Allison Longley, Director of Operations at Wild State Cider.

10 different vendors filled wild state’s parking lot. Wild state staff say the idea for the Sunday market came during the down time due to COVID-19 restrictions. And with markets on pause as well, they say it was a perfect combination now that both can be back out in full capacity again.

“It came from some winter planning last year just thinking about all of the events we wished we could have done. So we were really just thinking about who are the people in the community that we want to support, which is our local artists and makers,” said Longley.

Those at the festival walked through enjoyed local crafts and food, along with some free ice cream. As everyone starts to make their way back to local events again.

“We just wanted to get people back together again,” said Longley. “I think that people are hungry for community events again.”

The Wild State Sunday Market will be back out in Lincoln Park on the third Sunday of August and September.