City of Duluth Promoting Water Safety Week

DULUTH, Minn.– The City of Duluth is promoting water safety week to highlight the importance of being safe on or in the water.

The week consists of a sand sculpture contest which encourages those on the beach to build their best sand creation, and submit a photo over email to Duluth Parks and Rec for the chance to win different prize packages.

They will also be educating people on rip currents, other water safety elements, and safe boating as well in the first ever water safety expo.

“We want people to be out enjoying the beach and having fun but we also want people to be aware that Lake Superior can be dangerous and we want people to know how to be safe around dark water,” Megan Lidd, Recreation Specialist for City of Duluth, said.

The water safety expo happens on Tuesday, behind the DECC on Harbor Drive from 11AM-3PM where tables and food trucks will be set up.

There will also be boat demonstrations from the Coast Guard and plenty of opportunities to learn more about water safety too.