Construction Employment Opportunities on the Rise

DULUTH, Minn.– Although certain construction projects were put on hold throughout the country, Duluth has continued on, in full-force, and is looking for more employees to help continue growing the city.

From Vision Northland to the “can of worms”, there is no shortage of construction projects around town.

The Director of Planning and Economic Development with the city, says that there’s a plethora of jobs that need to be filled in all industries right now.

When it comes to construction, there’s always a need for more hands on deck, especially as new projects move forward.

“We see a lot of projects that are in permitting stages moving forward so we are excited about the market, we think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities,” Chris Fleege said.

To look for jobs, the City of Duluth encourages those interested to reach out to the local resources here, like the Career Force Center or North Force.