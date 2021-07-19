Dogs and Drinks Event Hosted by Northern Lakes Rescue

DULUTH, Minn.– Northern Lakes Rescue have been doing pop events where they’re bringing their dogs, like Yetti, out into the community to hopefully find their forever home.

Northern Lakes Rescue is a foster home- based rescue for dogs, who are saved from a variety of situations, whether they are in kill shelters, chained and abandoned, or strays on the streets.

The rescue held an event called ‘Dogs and Drinks’ on Monday evening outside of the Boreal House in Duluth where they brought a few of their four-legged companions to interact with people.

There was a lot of excitement to have adoption events like these again after the pandemic cancelled most of them.

“With the last year and a half two years, they haven’t had a lot of exposure and our rescue events, live events were on hold. So its just really nice they really work to get the dogs associated with people, get homes faster I think,” Tammy Sullivan, the Foster Coordinator, said.

The majority of these dogs come from Texas to Minnesota where Sullivan helps find volunteer foster homes to take these animals in.

One foster parent says that it’s her love for animals that keeps her involved in fostering.

To see the animal become more comfortable is what makes her role so gratifying.

Just to see them, a big event like, they were a shaker for a long time when they came, or they would always stay in their kennel and they finally want to come sit by you on the couch, it’s those kind of things that just make you realize like, okay,” Rachel Yrjanson, a Foster Parent said.

Northern Lakes Rescue doesn’t only help dogs, they also help people in need by donating food and supplies to low-income shelters and they assist other pet owners that need help taking care of their dogs.

Northern Lakes Rescue will continue these pop-up events to find out where they will be next visit northernlakesrescue.org.