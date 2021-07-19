Duluth FC Forward Sidney Warden Earns 2021 NPSL Golden Boot

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC forward Sidney Warden has officially earned the 2021 NPSL Golden Boot, given to the top scorer in the league.

Warden finished with 16 goals and six assists during 12 regular season games this season, that’s three more goals than anyone else in the league. His 16 goals is the most scored in a single season in program history, and he is just three goals away from typing Kyle Farrar’s all-time record of 19.

Warden is the first Duluth FC player to win the Golden Boot.