Duluth Police Searching for Kwik Trip Robbery Suspect

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say is allegedly involved in a robbery with a weapon at a Kwik Trip store in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to a Monday Facebook post on the Duluth Police Department page, the robbery happened on July 14, at the Kwik Trip located on the corner of Michigan Street and 27th Avenue West.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Task Force and 218-730-5050.