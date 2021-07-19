Essentia Health to Launch Courtesy Shuttle for Patients, Visitors as Phase 2 Construction Begins

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health is launching a courtesy shuttle for patients and visitors as the hospital enters Phase 2 of its Vision Northland project.

Phase 2 of Second Street closures is set to begin on July 21 at which time Second Street will reopen from Fourth Avenue East to the Intersection with Fifth Avenue East, which will be closed.

According to the hospital, adjustments for the upcoming road closures will include:

Traffic will be two-way within this block to accommodate patient drop-off and pick-up via a temporary driveway to Essentia Health-Duluth and our Duluth Clinic Second Street Building. The driveway between Fourth and Fifth Avenues East will lead to a new circle drive. This block of two-way traffic will be only for patient and staff drop-off and pick-up.

Second Street will be closed from Fifth Avenue East to Sixth Avenue East, including the intersection at Fifth Avenue.

Entry to and exit from Essentia Health’s Green Ramp via Second Street will reopen.

Fifth Avenue East will be closed just past the parking area/Green Ramp exit area.

To assist patients in navigating the road closures, two free shuttles will be available to bring patients and visitors to different areas around campus that are being affected by construction.

The shuttles will pick up and drop off patients at the Essentia Health-Miller Dwan Building, at the Third Street Clinic located at 400 E. Third St and near the Red Ramp at Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue East.

Operating hours for the shuttle will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, eventually expanding to 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To board the shuttle, patients should park in the Red Ramp, the Green Ramp or utilize city parking areas and then make their way to a pick-up location.

For more information about Essentia Health parking and street closures, click here.